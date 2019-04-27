Ferrari (RACE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.29 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.66.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $135.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $93.85 and a 52 week high of $149.85.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $964.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.04 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 58.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $186,544,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ferrari by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,402,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,545,000 after purchasing an additional 647,066 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ferrari by 939.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,563,000 after purchasing an additional 614,513 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,028,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after purchasing an additional 445,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,146,000 after purchasing an additional 432,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

