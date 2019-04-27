Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.32. 9,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $347.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.13. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

FMAO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/farmers-merchants-bancorp-inc-oh-fmao-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.