Facebook (FB) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FB. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Facebook to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.58.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $191.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $138,367.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,471,507.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total value of $233,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,209.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,565,185 shares of company stock worth $274,875,281 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.