F5 Networks (FFIV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F5 Networks is gaining from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings. Acceleration in ELA and Virtual Edition subscription software deals is a positive. The company’s BIG-IP Cloud Edition is also expected to be a meaningful growth driver. Moreover, these initiatives are expected to expand the company’s total addressable market and result in client wins. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, F5 is hurt by softness within service providers vertical. A volatile spending atmosphere and competition from peers remain headwind. Although the recent buyout of NGINX improves F5’s position within the DevOps ecosystem and helps boosting its long-term revenue growth, the near-term pressure on margins and earnings is a concern. Shares underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Nomura upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of F5 Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.86 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.99.

FFIV stock opened at $159.87 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $148.90 and a 12 month high of $199.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The network technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. F5 Networks had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $544.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,799 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $450,079.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 1,136 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $182,702.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,366.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,402. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,515,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,641,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,373,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $870,719,000 after acquiring an additional 216,957 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 275,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,704,000 after acquiring an additional 176,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,537,476 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,703,000 after acquiring an additional 158,995 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

