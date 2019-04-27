Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Position Cut by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,962 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,592,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 384,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,878,000 after acquiring an additional 22,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.50. 783,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $172.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 98,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $14,955,476.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,092,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 12,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $1,942,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 574,507 shares of company stock worth $89,174,250. Company insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

