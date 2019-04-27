Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Stake Increased by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,047,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,482,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,316,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,512,000 after buying an additional 517,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,189,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,717,000 after buying an additional 419,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,189,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,717,000 after buying an additional 419,945 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQC opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 43.37 and a quick ratio of 43.37. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.62 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 138.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Lloyd Lozier, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $194,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

