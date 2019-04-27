EquiTrader 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (EQT)

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, EquiTrader has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EquiTrader coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. EquiTrader has a market cap of $415,704.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EquiTrader alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.01370858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001885 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00017883 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00112742 BTC.

EquiTrader Profile

EquiTrader (CRYPTO:EQT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 13,134,516 coins and its circulating supply is 12,034,516 coins. EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader . EquiTrader’s official website is www.equitrader.co

EquiTrader Coin Trading

EquiTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EquiTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EquiTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EquiTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EquiTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EquiTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.