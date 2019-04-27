Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Celanese Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Celanese in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $12.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.18. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a $126.00 price target on Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cowen lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.35.

CE stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $82.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after purchasing an additional 51,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

