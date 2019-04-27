Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,566 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 182,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,801,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,654,000 after purchasing an additional 319,226 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,400,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 241,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeff Cashmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,471.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $476,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,629.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,322 shares of company stock worth $6,164,131. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ESNT stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

