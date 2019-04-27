Enterprise Financial Services Corp Grows Stake in Clorox Co (CLX)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,038.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 95,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 372.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,015 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.7% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup set a $171.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.21.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $1,628,925.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,096.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $157.56 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $167.70. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 105.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

