Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Shares Bought by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

The firm owned 563,235 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 207,078 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services accounts for about 5.0% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp's holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $22,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $58.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

