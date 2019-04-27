EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,106,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,003,000 after purchasing an additional 145,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $4,954,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 30.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 24,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $269,230.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -168.29, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.29. EnLink Midstream LLC has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $18.40.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.279 per share. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -1,571.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

