Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Holdings Trimmed by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 155,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,427 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 7,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 12.83%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.61.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

