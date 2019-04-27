Ellis Investment Partners LLC Takes $93,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 93,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.
XMLV opened at $51.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $51.08.
