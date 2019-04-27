Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 6.25 (EDIN)

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (LON:EDIN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
EDIN opened at GBX 643 ($8.40) on Friday. Edinburgh Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 5.95 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 648 ($8.47).
Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile
