eBay (EBAY) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Barclays

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target upped by Barclays from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.12.

EBAY stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $40.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. eBay had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 29.43%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In related news, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 89,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,453,719.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,521,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $349,345.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 270,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 69,226 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 760.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,643,000 after buying an additional 1,940,887 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

