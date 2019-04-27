Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (DIR.UN) PT Set at C$12.50 by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$12.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DIR.UN. TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Desjardins reissued an average rating and set a C$11.75 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Thursday, February 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reissued an average rating and set a C$11.75 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$11.25 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.08.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.53. 518,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,198. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$8.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

