Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

“Valuation and risks to price target achievement. We maintain our Buy rating and $18 price target. Our valuation is based on our clinical net present value (NPV) model, which allows us to flex multiple assumptions affecting a drug’s potential commercial profile. Our valuation is currently based on the opportunity for avatrombopag in the CLD, cITP, and CIT indications broken down as follows: (1) CLD contributes 61.1% of our valuation ($206 million peak sales projection in the U.S.); (2) cITP contributes 31.8% of our valuation ($174 million peak sales projection in the U.S.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Get Dova Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dova Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.36. 142,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,537. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $264.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $508,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 619,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,667,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,507,000. 30.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.