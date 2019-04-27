Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Cowen started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $285.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $263.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.32.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ opened at $273.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $231.28 and a 1 year high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $835.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $890,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total value of $294,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,511.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.