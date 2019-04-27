Dominion Energy Inc (D) Stake Boosted by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director D Maybank Hagood bought 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.34 per share, with a total value of $150,008.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,111.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane Leopold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $178,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,156.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $76.79 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Macquarie set a $78.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wolfe Research set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

