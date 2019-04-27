Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.81 Million Position in Sohu.com Ltd – (SOHU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOHU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sohu.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Sohu.com Ltd – has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $598.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.40. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

