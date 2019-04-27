Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRNA. Chardan Capital raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ DRNA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,528. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.42.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.27% and a negative net margin of 1,438.68%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James B. Weissman sold 15,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

