Dialog Semiconductor (DLG) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been given a €35.00 ($40.70) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €29.42 ($34.21).

Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at €34.53 ($40.15) on Thursday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of €12.44 ($14.47) and a 52 week high of €33.16 ($38.56). The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.18.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

