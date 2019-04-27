DHT (DHT) Cut to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $5.17 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut DHT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, DNB Markets raised DHT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.11.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. 1,273,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,634. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.62 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. DHT’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DHT by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in DHT by 465.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in DHT by 10.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 180,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in DHT by 11.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. 41.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.