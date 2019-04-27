DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) EVP Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 3,596 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $419,329.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,596 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $503,583.84.

On Friday, February 22nd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,667 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $241,164.89.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $124.17 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $156.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $107,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in DexCom by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,942,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,136,147,000 after buying an additional 816,247 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in DexCom by 1,493.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,239,000 after buying an additional 651,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in DexCom by 596.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 731,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,581,000 after buying an additional 626,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $65,247,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of DexCom to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

