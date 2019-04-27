DEX Price Reaches $0.0503 on Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last week, DEX has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can now be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00423976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.01027046 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00180423 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001390 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.