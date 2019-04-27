Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.21 ($40.95).

DPW opened at €31.03 ($36.08) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

