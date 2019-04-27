Deutsche Bank’s (DB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Norddeutsche Landesbank

Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DB. DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.76.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of DB stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,815,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.35. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.