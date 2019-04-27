Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,604 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1,578.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,739 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNIT opened at $11.48 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.00 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.91%. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNIT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

