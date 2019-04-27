DeusCoin (DEUS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $0.00

DeusCoin (CURRENCY:DEUS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, DeusCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DeusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. DeusCoin has a market capitalization of $11,868.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DeusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00427443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.01020811 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00180370 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00001386 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000116 BTC.

DeusCoin Coin Profile

DeusCoin’s total supply is 100,005,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,079,837 coins. The official website for DeusCoin is deuscoin.org

DeusCoin Coin Trading

DeusCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

