Data I/O (DAIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.03), Zacks Earnings Dates reports. Data I/O had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter.

Shares of DAIO stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 178,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,594. Data I/O has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems.

