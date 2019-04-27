Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.1% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,344,000 after acquiring an additional 424,317 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 580,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,822,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 219,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,880,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 255,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Danaher to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $247,771.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,863 shares in the company, valued at $11,250,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,063 shares of company stock worth $23,527,408. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $130.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

