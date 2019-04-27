DA Davidson Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Highwoods Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of HIW opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.12). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $172.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,331,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,584,000 after buying an additional 104,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,409,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,623,000 after purchasing an additional 955,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 29.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,188,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,937,000 after purchasing an additional 944,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,872,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

