Cwm LLC Increases Position in Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 175,889 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $8,773,000.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

EVH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $13.67 on Friday. Evolent Health Inc has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/cwm-llc-increases-position-in-evolent-health-inc-evh.html.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.