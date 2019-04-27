CVB Financial (CVBF) Stock Rating Lowered by FIG Partners

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by FIG Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. FIG Partners also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 37.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,313,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,181 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 212,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

