Cummins Inc. (CMI) Holdings Lowered by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 12,091.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,411,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 12,309,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,593,000 after buying an additional 279,849 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,674,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,055,000 after buying an additional 439,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,085,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,472,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,394,000 after buying an additional 253,893 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 206 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,316 shares of company stock valued at $364,321 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

Cummins stock opened at $163.34 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $169.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.33). Cummins had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

