CTS (CTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Gabelli

Gabelli reissued their hold rating on shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Gabelli also issued estimates for CTS’s FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

CTS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,713. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.32.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 10.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $11,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $4,552,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CTS by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 113,919 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,845,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in CTS by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,937,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,446,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

