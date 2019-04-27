CTS (CTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. CTS had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. CTS updated its FY19 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

CTS opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CTS has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $39.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.46%.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of CTS in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CTS by 1,477.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 57,233 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CTS in the first quarter worth approximately $4,552,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CTS by 288.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in CTS in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

