CSG Systems International (CSGS) vs. PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Financial Analysis

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CSG Systems International and PagSeguro Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $875.06 million 1.70 $66.13 million $2.61 17.03 PagSeguro Digital $1.14 billion 2.88 $248.78 million $0.88 30.22

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than CSG Systems International. CSG Systems International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CSG Systems International has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CSG Systems International pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. PagSeguro Digital does not pay a dividend. CSG Systems International pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CSG Systems International has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CSG Systems International and PagSeguro Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 0 2 0 3.00 PagSeguro Digital 1 2 5 0 2.50

CSG Systems International presently has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus target price of $33.38, indicating a potential upside of 25.53%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 7.56% 24.06% 8.77% PagSeguro Digital 20.83% 18.34% 10.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats CSG Systems International on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms. It also provides customer communications management solutions, such as field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. for processing voice, SMS/text, print, and email messages; and payment solutions, such as cloud-based integrated suite of products and solutions. In addition, the company offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its products, as well as licenses products, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves the media, entertainment, government, insurance, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

