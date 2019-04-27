CSFB Increases Capital Power (CPX) Price Target to C$32.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPX. CIBC lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.17.

Capital Power stock opened at C$32.13 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$24.21 and a 52 week high of C$32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.28.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$335.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.93000009809403 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.68, for a total transaction of C$276,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,495 shares in the company, valued at C$1,119,666.60. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 20,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$627,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,499,120.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

