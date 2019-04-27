Credit Suisse Group (CS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.32. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $17.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 213.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

