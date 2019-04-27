Creative Planning Cuts Position in Raytheon (RTN)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTN. UBS Group lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.92.

NYSE RTN opened at $177.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $214.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

In other news, VP Anthony F. O’brien sold 9,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $1,748,315.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,360.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $75,826.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,657 shares of company stock worth $3,940,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

