Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.15

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 44983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BREW. TheStreet downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Maxim Group set a $21.00 target price on Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Craft Brew Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

The stock has a market cap of $266.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.54 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 3.07%. Craft Brew Alliance’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Craft Brew Alliance news, Director Nickolas A. Mills sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $39,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BREW. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 832,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 212,551 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 74.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 126,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 542,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 54,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 54,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW)

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

