Courier Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,783 Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 11.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,695,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,757,000 after acquiring an additional 106,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 33.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,589,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,873,000 after acquiring an additional 400,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $383,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $107,053.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $5,709,455. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.47. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 target price on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

