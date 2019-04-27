Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the retailer on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Costco Wholesale has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $8.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $243.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $248.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $242.65 per share, for a total transaction of $727,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,927.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $965,208.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $2,004,576 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $255.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/costco-wholesale-co-cost-announces-dividend-increase-0-65-per-share.html.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.