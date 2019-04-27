Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $33.72 Million Stake in Centene Corp (CNC)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,469 shares during the period. Centene makes up approximately 5.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Centene were worth $33,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Centene by 100.0% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 91.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 112.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 143.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 399,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 235,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Centene had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $18.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $598,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

