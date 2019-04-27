Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.85. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $40.99 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.32. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.381 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,708,000 after purchasing an additional 208,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,529,000 after purchasing an additional 829,711 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 824,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 366,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 401,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

