Contrasting Precision Optics (PEYE) & Viveve Medical (VIVE)

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precision Optics and Viveve Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $4.04 million 3.58 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A Viveve Medical $18.52 million 1.11 -$49.32 million ($1.61) -0.27

Precision Optics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viveve Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Viveve Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -13.12% -22.44% -8.54% Viveve Medical -266.96% -669.39% -105.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Precision Optics and Viveve Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Viveve Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Viveve Medical has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 694.73%. Given Viveve Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viveve Medical is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of Viveve Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Viveve Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precision Optics beats Viveve Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. has collaboration with OmniVision Technologies, Inc. to develop optical solutions based on an image sensor integrated with its lenses. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Canada. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

