Continental Resources (CLR) vs. PostRock Energy (PSTRQ) Critical Survey

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Continental Resources and PostRock Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $4.71 billion 3.82 $988.31 million $2.84 16.83 PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PostRock Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.5% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.8% of Continental Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 79.2% of PostRock Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Continental Resources and PostRock Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 0 6 29 0 2.83 PostRock Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Continental Resources presently has a consensus target price of $64.48, indicating a potential upside of 34.92%. Given Continental Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than PostRock Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Continental Resources has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PostRock Energy has a beta of 6.93, suggesting that its share price is 593% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and PostRock Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources 20.99% 18.28% 7.17% PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Continental Resources beats PostRock Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2018, its proved reserves were 1,522 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 675 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

PostRock Energy Company Profile

PostRock Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It primarily focuses on the production of conventional oil and coal bed methane gas from its properties located in the Cherokee basin, a region in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The company also has minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian basin. Its estimated proved reserves include 119.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 4.1 million barrels of oil. As of March 27, 2015, the company owned and operated approximately 3,000 wells and maintained approximately 2,200 miles of gas gathering lines primarily in the Cherokee Basin. PostRock Energy Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On December 21, 2018, the voluntary petition of PostRock Energy Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 1, 2016.

