Conning Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 17,720.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,420,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,086,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,687,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,865 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,012,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,482 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,956,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Guggenheim cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.84 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.89.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $119.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $124.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Enrique A. Conterno sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 867,382 shares of company stock valued at $109,265,182. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

